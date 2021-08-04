William Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ – produced by Greenstage and presented by the Burien Arts Association – will be held this Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at Marvista Park.

The play will begin at 7 p.m.

“The beloved classic is coming our way. What nicer way to spend a summer evening?”

Chaos reigns in Athens and it’s all the fault of the Fairy Folk.

Fairy Queen Titania and Fairy King Oberon are quarreling and it’s sending romantic ripples throughout the human population. Hermia loves Lysander. Lysander loves Hermia. Helena loves Demetrius. Demetrius loves…Hermia? Running away to the woods seems like the perfect solution. But mischief abounds, and Oberon sends his henchman, Puck, to bewitch the lovers. Unfortunately, as subject to the vagaries of chaos as anyone, Puck gets it wrong, bewitching both men to love Helena.

Meanwhile, the nuptials of Duke Theseus and conquered Amazon Queen Hyppolita loom and a group of “rough mechanicals,” fronted by Nick Bottom, goes into the woods to prepare entertainment for their wedding. In order to get what he wants, Oberon bewitches Titania to fall in love with a monster, conveniently provided by Bottom, who Puck has magically transformed into an ass. (We did say there was chaos, remember.)

It’s a wild night in the wilds outside Athens, but we promise that “all will be well.”

WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 @ 7 p.m.

WHERE: Marvista Park, 19900 4th Avenue SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (map below). There are restrooms, ample parking, and a very nice children’s play area.

COST: Free, Donation to Burien Arts appreciated.

INFO: Click here for more information on the play