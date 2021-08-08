It’s back with a vengeance – the 2021 Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Fest – which will rock the house less than three weeks away on Saturday, Aug. 28!

Enjoy four earth-shaking blues performances and dozens of life-changing craft beers from the Northwest’s best beermakers, all courtesy the Rotary Club of Des Moines & Normandy Park.

And it will all go down outdoors at Des Moines Beach Park, in a perfectly tuned natural amphitheater that very well may have been carved out by a volcanic eruption.

100% of the net proceeds from Blues & Brews goes to causes powered by the Rotary, like putting instruments in the hands of kids in need who want to play in band.

BANDS PERFORMING:

This year they are featuring the following premier Northwest Blues Bands:

Stacy Jones Band 12:30 – 2 p.m.

High Note Group 2:30 – 4 p.m.

Too Slim and the Traildraggers 4:30 – 6 p.m.

CD Woodbury 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Lineup and schedule subject to change.

SPONSORSHIPS STILL AVAILABLE

“Without sponsors, this event would not be possible,” Rotarians said.

“Their generosity allows our Rotary club to raise thousands of dollars that go to organizations that help support our community members (like the food bank), and global projects such as bringing fresh water to isolated communities.”

To give you an idea of the impact they will make, in the 2019-2020 Rotary year over $63,000 dollars were donated to beneficiaries of the club.

“Please support our sponsors with your business, and thank them for their good deed of supporting the 2021 Poverty Bay Blues & Brews Festival.”

More info on this great local fundraiser is here: