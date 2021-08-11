The City of Des Moines, Des Moines Police Department, along with South King Fire & Rescue will be opening a Cooling Center this Thursday, Aug. 12, and Friday, Aug. 13, from 1 – 7 p.m.

The center will be located at Des Moines Senior Activity Center, located at 2045 S. 216th Street (map below).

This is in response to the National Weather Service’s ‘Excessive Heat Warning,’ which predicts “dangerously hot conditions with temperatures rising into the mid 80s to lower 90s today, 90s to near 100 degrees Thursday and Friday…”

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE…CORRECTED

National Weather Service Seattle WA

505 AM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO

7 PM PDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures rising into

the mid 80s to lower 90s today, 90s to near 100 degrees

Thursday and Friday. Highs still near 90 Saturday. Hottest

temperatures over the Southwest Interior, Cascade foothills, and

Cascade Valleys.

* WHERE…Southwest Interior, Tacoma Area, East Puget Sound

Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and Vicinity,

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties, Cascades of Snohomish

and King Counties and Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties.

* WHEN…From noon today to 7 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Nighttime relief on Thursday, Friday and

Saturday morning will be poor across Eastern Puget Sound, the

adjacent Cascade foothills, and the Seattle metro areas away

from the water. Overnight temperatures will remain in the 70s,

and only briefly drop into the mid to upper 60s late overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.