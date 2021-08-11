All are invited to walk the Des Moines Creek Trail with the Waterland Walkers this Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, starting at 11 a.m.:

This month we are returning to the , a 2-mile, paved, slightly uphill walk through the woods and along the creek.

Meet on Sunday, August 15th at 11:00 a.m. near the fishing pier and restrooms in the northwest corner of Des Moines Marina. There is a fee to park in the lot if you don’t have an annual pass.

I will be unable to walk with you in person this month, but because we walk this trail quite often there will be someone in the group who can get you started and direct the group to walk thru the Des Moines Beach Park to the trailhead. Dogs and strollers are welcome. Including the distance from the marina to the trailhead, the total walk will be about 4 ½ miles, but if you don’t have the time or energy to walk the entire way you are welcome to turn around at any point. You will be protected from the weather on the trail since the trees provide cover most of the way.

These walks are sponsored by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation, www.desmoineslegacy.org.

Have a great walk!

Gary McNeil

Des Moines Waterland Walkers Leader

206-390-3184