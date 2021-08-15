Des Moines Police Department says that Henrietta Koski is missing and endangered, last seen on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at her residence in the 1000 block of South 194th Street (map below).

She has been diagnosed with both Alzheimer’s and Dementia. She is an 82-year-old female, with silver/white hair, a medium build and stands 5’ 1” inch tall. She may be wearing a white shirt, purple over shirt, dark sweatpants and white slippers. Henrietta was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 at approximately 5 p.m. She was last observed at her residence located in the 1000 block of South 194th Street in Des Moines, WA (map below). She is believed to have left in her silver 2006 Buick Lucerne, with Washington license BVZ3048, and may possibly be traveling to a relative’s residence in Lancaster, California. Henrietta has reportedly had trouble making well thought out decisions, and is believed to have several hundred dollars in cash with her.



A Silver Alert has been initiated.