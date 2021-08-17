EDITOR’S NOTE : South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 PNW Hospitality & Retail Summit will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

It will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Seattle Airport (map below). It will also be live-streamed on The B-Town Blog’s Facebook page here (“Like” us to get an alert for when we go live).

This event will bring together subject matter experts, industry leaders, business owners, and community members to provide insight into the status of our economy with a focus on economic recovery since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Join us at this innovative summit to add your voice to the conversation.”

At this event, we will hear from Anthony Anton from the Washington Hospitality Association as well as John Engber from the Washington Retail Association .

Thank you to our sponsors: Media Sponsor South King Media and Photography Sponsor Crain Photography .

Agenda

11:30 a.m.: Registration & Networking 12:00 p.m.: Welcome with Andrea Reay 12:20 p.m.: Keynote Speaker Anthony Anton – Hospitality 12:40 p.m.: Keynote Speaker John Engber – Retail 1:00 p.m.: Event ends



By registering to attend this event, all attendees are attesting that they are fully vaccinated to comply with capacity requirements. Guests may be asked to provide proof of vaccination upon entry to this event.