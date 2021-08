Who let the dogs out? Come to this Saturday’s Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market and see!

Bring your dog in costume and enter the parade for fun prizes this Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

Must register between 10:30 and 11:00 a.m. Parade starts at 11:00 a.m.



Categories:

Cutest Most Original Funniest



The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market is located at 22307 Dock Ave S.: