‘Whiskey and Wiretaps: The Northwest’s Rumrunning King’ will be presented by local lawyer/historian/filmmaker Steve Edmiston at the Highline Heritage Museum in Burien on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Edmiston will speak about Roy Olmstead, an infamous 1920s-era Seattle-area former cop-turned-rumrunner who was known as the “Good Bootlegger.”

This is a FREE event, but space is limited.

“We are going to celebrate Roy Olmstead’s Birthday at the museum!”

Register by emailing [email protected].

The Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street in Olde Burien: