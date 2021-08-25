Crews working on the Federal Way Link Extension have reopened South 216th Street in Des Moines, Sound Transit announced on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.

The road had been closed since July 19 to allow for construction of a tunnel structure on the west side of I-5 that will allow light rail trains to travel under the roadway.

Sound Transit says that crews “worked around-the-clock since July 19 to minimize the duration of the closure and impacts to community members in the area.”

Commuters should expect intermittent delays over the next three weeks at South 216th Street as crews finish up work in the area, but access will be maintained throughout these final steps.

The Federal Way Link Extension will open for service in 2024.

For more information on the Federal Way Link Extension and to sign up for project updates, visit www.soundtransit.org/fwlink.