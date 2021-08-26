EDITOR’S NOTE : South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber (SSCC) is seeking two highly skilled and qualified candidates to fill two key positions – its Membership and Marketing Manager and Membership and Programs Manager.

Megan Tucker, the organization’s current Membership and Marketing Manager, is moving on to work at Holden as they open up a new facility in Bellevue, while Preston Rodriguez, current Membership and Programs Manager, will be heading back to Seattle University this fall to complete his MBA.

“We wish them the very best and thank them for their service,” CEO Andrea Reay said.

For more info, or to apply, please click on the job posts below:

Successful candidates will have strengths in both external communications and outreach as well as internal administration and operational management, and the skills to successfully balance both.

The chamber is also asking our Readers to help spread the word about these job opportunities.

“Help the chamber help your business by finding some top-notch candidates! Thank you for any assistance you can lend and thank you for being a part of our amazing Southside community.”

