Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding six Open Houses this weekend, in SeaTac, Des Moines, Seattle, Ballard and Tacoma.

The first Open House has room to spare in a large 4-bedroom 2-bath home:

New flooring upstairs creates a charming light and bright space.

You’ll find new paint and a large kitchen perfect for expressing your internal chef.

The yard is a gardeners paradise.

Plantings galore and boxes already set for you to make it your own.

The newly resurfaced deck and rail make for a great space for having your morning coffee while you sit back and enjoy the view of the cascades.

You don’t want to miss seeing this one.

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 28: 1 – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 17950 50th Ave S., SeaTac, WA 98188 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $639,000 MLS Number: 1822973 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 1961 Approximate House SqFt: 2,380 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Wall to Wall Carpet Ceiling Fan(s) Dining Room French Doors High Tech Cabling



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The next Open House has fabulous Vashon, Mountain and Sound views in an updated, top floor, corner 2 bedroom 2 bath Des Moines condo:

Great Room living space opens to spacious deck with retractable awning for your gatherings, enhanced with high ceilings and clerestory windows for lots of light all year round!

Bamboo flooring in all main rooms.

Master bath has been completely remodeled with 2 sinks, walk-in shower and radiant in-floor heating.

2 parking spots, large storage space in the secure garage!

This is your opportunity to live in the vibrant Des Moines Marina District, one of the few points along our shoreline with a recreational marina, moorage, boat launching, pier fishing, a seasonal Farmer’s Market and Community events!

Call for a viewing appt today!

WHEN:

Sunday, Aug. 29: Noon – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 620 S 227th Street #301, Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $749,999 MLS Number: 1810384 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Approximate House SqFt: 1,429 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Bamboo/Cork Balcony/Deck/Patio Cooking-Gas



PHOTOS:



MAP:

Next up – come see a Great Move-in Ready Hillman City 1900+SQFT 4-Bed 2.5 Bath house:

Extra Shelving and storage in Garage, Fire Place, Large Deck for BBQ and entertaining.

Easy Close Locations for Schools, Shopping, Bus Lines and Light Rail only 3-Min Drive to Beautiful Lake Washington and Seward Park, Swimming, Boating, Biking or Juist a Walk in the Park.

Close an Easy access to Sea-Tac Airport and Downtown Seattle.

4 Nice Size Bedrooms with Skylights in each bathrooms upstairs and hallway, Great Kitchen and family room with 2-Large Skylights.

All SS Appliance Stay along with Security System, Fully screen & Security Windows and Doors, Furnace Serviced 1-year ago, Water Heater less than 3-years old, Hardwood Floor & Very good Daylight in the house.

WHEN:

Friday, Aug. 27: 5 – 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28: Noon – 3 p.m. & 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.



WHERE: 3936 S. Orcas Street, Seattle, WA 98118 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $799,500 MLS Number: 1823443 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Year built: 2019 Approximate House SqFt: 1,910 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Hardwood Bath Off Master Security System



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next is a fantastic Central Area Rooftop View Townhouse with Great Location close to parks and east city transit:

Calabria is a exciting complex of 5 townhomes in a practically perfect location!

Enjoy an easy commute close to freeways & close to downtown – simplify your life!

Stroll to bakery, coffee shops & restaurants & enjoy all of this convenience while being located on a quiet & peaceful dead end street.

You will appreciate the attention to detail in the design of these homes.

The rooftop deck is perfect for enjoying the city lights!

Location. Lifestyle. Layout. It’s all here at Calabria.

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 28: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 2017 S. Main Street #B, Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $799,950 MLS Number: 1820915 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 2019 Approximate House SqFt: 1,290 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Ductless HP-Mini Split Tankless Water Heater Concrete Bath Off Master Dbl Pane/Storm Windw Security System



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Welcome to Lockhaven, where stunning views of the Ship canal are front and center:

Sitting right on the Locks, you have quick access to Ballard.

This condo consists of 2 bedrooms and two bathrooms.

One bedroom has custom built in shelving with a murphy bed.

Recently updated luxury vinyl flooring, and new paint.

The condo is a secured building.

One parking stall plus storage.

Amenities includes outdoor pool and hot tub, sauna, & a fitness room.

The HOA includes water, sewer, gas, garbage and common area maintenance.

Small dog under 25lbs allowed.

WHEN:

Sunday, Aug. 29: 1 – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 3100 W. Commodore Way #202, Seattle, WA 98199 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $999,999 MLS Number: 1825638 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 1982 Approximate House SqFt: 1,526 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Cooking-Electric Dryer-Electric Inclusions: Dishwasher, Dryer, Microwave, RangeOven, Refrigerator, Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

The final Open House is located in Tacoma’s up and coming Edison Park:

This Victorian style home has plenty of character with beauty to boost.

The kitchen and 3/4 bath on the main level have been recently remodeled.

Original wood floors flow throughout the home. Upstairs has 4 generous sized bedrooms plus a full Bath.

This home has new paint inside and out.

Appliances are all new.

New plumbing.

The large yard is completely fenced and includes a detached garage.

The porch is covered to enjoy all year long.

This home has been rezoned to multi-family.

Come build an ADU and add instant equity.

Close walking distance to the sounder station, restaurants, shopping, schools and parks.

Home includes a one-year home warranty.

WHEN:

Sunday, Aug. 29: Noon – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 5808 S Puget Sound Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98409 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $420,000 MLS Number: 1807078 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 Approximate House SqFt: 1,408 s.f. Lot Size Square Feet: 8,250



SITE FEATURES:

Hardwood Inclusions: Dishwasher, Dryer, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

