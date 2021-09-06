EDITOR’S NOTE : South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

REMINDER : The 2021 PNW Hospitality & Retail Summit will be held online this coming Thursday, Sept. 9, from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

This free virtual event (donations accepted) will bring together subject matter experts, industry leaders, business owners, and community members to provide insight into the status of our economy with a focus on economic recovery since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted so many areas of our economy, but maybe none so great as the hospitality and retail sectors.

At this event, you’ll hear directly from industry experts Anthony Anton of the Washington Hospitality Association as well as John Engber of the Washington Retail Association about what the future holds for these critical industries.

Thank you to Media Sponsor South King Media, this event will also be live-streamed on The B-Town Blog’s Facebook page.

Agenda