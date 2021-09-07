Burien’s Arts-A-Glow Light Festival is returning this Saturday night, Sept. 11, from 7 – 10 p.m. with a self-guided Art Walk throughout downtown Burien.

“Enjoy this unique opportunity to discover art all around Burien at the 2021 Downtown Arts-A-Glow Art Walk,” organizers said.

NOTES:

Due to public safety concerns, there will not be a procession this year, but all are encouraged to bring a lantern and wear a costume. Discover Burien will also be hosting a small Night Market at the Movie Wall parking lot, located next to Bison Creek Pizza on SW 153rd Street. Masks are mandatory indoors and outdoors for ages 5 and above.



Head to downtown Burien and discover light installations and murals, visit a new night market and multiple museums, find art in businesses and yarn covered trees with the B-Town Beat, and more! Follow the event on Facebook.

Help make the night festive by coming in costume and bringing your favorite lantern! Want to make a lantern at home? Organizers have helpful tips on how to turn jars, balloons, and pie tins into whimsical lights.

Visit Burien businesses and restaurants! Use Burien Eat Streets, a fun interactive map to find the perfect dinner or snacks for your evening.

AND THERE IS MORE!

Take some time before the Glow starts (or on another day) by visiting the Daylight Art Gallery:



Dottie Harper Park (421 SW 146th) — Suzanne Tidwell presents Artificial Light, 12 trees dressed in whimsical sweaters. Display will be installed from mid-August through the end of September.

Annex Park (425 SW 144th) – Christy Caravaglio will install a yarn installation of geometric star patterns on the chain link fence facing 4th Ave. Display will be installed Sept. 11 and will be up for one year or more.

Downtown Storefront Art Windows — Ongoing:

Merrill Gardens Senior Living windows on 4 th St between 150 th -151 st SW Maverick Apt Art Window at 6 th and 150 th SW Highline Heritage Museum Display Window, 819 SW 152 nd St. Public Art Exhibits



And use the new Burien Public Art Map to find murals, sculptures, and more, and participate in a short survey to help influence future public art!

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021: 7–10 p.m.

WHERE:

Burien Town Square Park (480 SW 152nd Street) Discover Burien Movie Wall (153rd St and 6th Ave SW) Throughout Downtown Burien (see map above)



INFO: More info at http://www.burienwa.gov/glow

NOTE: *Arts-A-Glow is following all state and county COVID-19 guidelines. King County now requires everyone age 5 years and over wear a mask both indoors and outdoors at this event, regardless of vaccination status. Let’s help keep everyone safe while enjoying a beloved Burien event!

Event hosted by the City of Burien. A big shout out to our wonderful sponsors and partners who help make this event happen! 4 Culture, Alaska Airlines, Discover Burien, B-Town Beat, Highline Heritage Museum, Pacific Northwest Railroad Archive, B-Town Blog.

