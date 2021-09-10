SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding five Open Houses this weekend, in Seattle, Bonney Lake and Maple Valley.

The first Open House is a Great Move-in Ready Hillman City 1900+SQFT 4-Bed 2.5 Bath house with a Big $24K Price Reduction:

Extra Shelving and storage in Garage, Fire Place, Large Deck for BBQ and entertaining.

Easy Close Locations for Schools, Shopping, Bus Lines and Light Rail only 3-Min Drive to Beautiful Lake Washington and Seward Park, Swimming, Boating, Biking or Juist a Walk in the Park.

Close an Easy access to Sea-Tac Airport and Downtown Seattle.

4 Nice Size Bedrooms with Skylights in each bathrooms upstairs and hallway, Great Kitchen and family room with 2-Large Skylights.

All SS Appliance Stay along with Security System, Fully screen & Security Windows and Doors, Furnace Serviced 1-year ago, Water Heater less than 3-years old, Hardwood Floor & Very good Daylight in the house.

WHEN:

Friday, Sept. 10: 4 – 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 3936 S. Orcas Street, Seattle, WA 98118 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $775,500 MLS Number: 1823443 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Year built: 2019 Approximate House SqFt: 1,910 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Hardwood Bath Off Master Security System



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Next up is a fantastic Central Area Rooftop View Townhouse with Great Location close to parks and east city transit:

Calabria is a exciting complex of 5 townhomes in a practically perfect location!

Enjoy an easy commute close to freeways & close to downtown – simplify your life!

Stroll to bakery, coffee shops & restaurants & enjoy all of this convenience while being located on a quiet & peaceful dead end street.

You will appreciate the attention to detail in the design of these homes.

The rooftop deck is perfect for enjoying the city lights!

Location. Lifestyle. Layout. It’s all here at Calabria.

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 11: Noon – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 2017 S. Main Street #B, Seattle, WA 98144 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $779,950 MLS Number: 1820915 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 2019 Approximate House SqFt: 1,290 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Ductless HP-Mini Split Tankless Water Heater Concrete Bath Off Master Dbl Pane/Storm Windw Security System



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Looking for a beautiful new place to call home in a convenient location? Look no further!

This 1,258 sq ft rambler will sweep you off your feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths nestled into a cul-de-sac just minutes from downtown Bonney Lake.

This sprawling 8,450 sq ft lot backs to a green belt creating a serene setting & your own private fenced oasis with plenty of space for pets, play, backyard barbecues & gardening.

Attached 2 car garage, dual RV parking space with electricity hook up and even more room to park trailers, vehicles, boats & toys.

The spacious covered deck makes enjoying the outdoors possible year round and the firepit puts off great heat for gathering with friends & roasting s’mores!

You won’t want to miss this incredible home!

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 11: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 11805 203rd Avenue E., Bonney Lake, WA 98391 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $435,000 MLS Number: 1835167 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 2010 Approximate House SqFt: 1,272 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Wall to Wall Carpet Bath Off Master Dining Room RV Parking Driveway Attached Garage



PHOTOS:

MAP:

Looking for a beautiful new place to call home in a great neighborhood with parks, close to shopping, trails and amenities?

This 4 bedroom/2.5 bath house lives large with an open floorplan, lots of natural light, spacious master bedroom, main-floor office, mud room and an oversized 3 car garage.

Fabulous and functional kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances and walk in pantry.

One of the largest lots in the neighborhood offers tons of privacy and plenty of space for pets, play and gardening.

Covered patio for barbecues, firepit for roasting s’mores and a charming front porch to sip lemonade and enjoy afternoon visits.

This incredible home is located in the award winning Tahoma School District. Move-in ready & all appliances stay!

WHEN:

Sunday, Sept. 12: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE: 23879 SE 286th Place, Maple Valley, WA 98038 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $699,000 MLS Number: 1835152 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Year built: 2009 Approximate House SqFt: 2,345 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Hardwood Laminate Wall to Wall Carpet Bath Off Master Dining Room High Tech Cabling



PHOTOS:

MAP:

And finally…welcome to Lockhaven, where stunning views of the Ship canal are front and center:

Sitting right on the Locks, you have quick access to Ballard.

This condo consists of 2 bedrooms and two bathrooms.

One bedroom has custom built in shelving with a murphy bed.

Recently updated luxury vinyl flooring, and new paint.

The condo is a secured building.

One parking stall plus storage.

Amenities includes outdoor pool and hot tub, sauna, & a fitness room.

The HOA includes water, sewer, gas, garbage and common area maintenance.

Small dog under 25lbs allowed.

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 11: 1 – 4 p.m.



WHERE: 3100 W. Commodore Way #202, Seattle, WA 98199 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $999,999 MLS Number: 1825638 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Year built: 1982 Approximate House SqFt: 1,526 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Cooking-Electric Dryer-Electric Inclusions: Dishwasher, Dryer, Microwave, RangeOven, Refrigerator, Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

