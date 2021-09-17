SPONSORED:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding one Open House this weekend, in Seattle’s Hillman City neighborhood.

This is a great Move-in Ready Hillman City 1900+SQFT 4-Bed 2.5 Bath house with a Big Price Reduction:

Extra Shelving and storage in Garage, Fire Place, Large Deck for BBQ and entertaining.

Easy Close Locations for Schools, Shopping, Bus Lines and Light Rail only 3-Min Drive to Beautiful Lake Washington and Seward Park, Swimming, Boating, Biking or Juist a Walk in the Park.

Close an Easy access to Sea-Tac Airport and Downtown Seattle.

4 Nice Size Bedrooms with Skylights in each bathrooms upstairs and hallway, Great Kitchen and family room with 2-Large Skylights.

All SS Appliance Stay along with Security System, Fully screen & Security Windows and Doors, Furnace Serviced 1-year ago, Water Heater less than 3-years old, Hardwood Floor & Very good Daylight in the house.

WHEN:

    • Saturday, Sept. 18: Noon – 4 p.m.
    • Sunday, Sept. 19: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: 3936 S. Orcas Street, Seattle, WA 98118 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

    • List Price: $749,950
    • MLS Number: 1823443
    • Bedrooms: 4
    • Bathrooms: 3
    • Year built: 1995
    • Approximate House SqFt: 1,910 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

    • Hardwood
    • Bath Off Master
    • Security System

INCLUSIONS:

    • Dishwasher
    • Dryer
    • Microwave
    • Range Oven
    • Refrigerator
    • Washer

PHOTOS:

MAP:

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].

 