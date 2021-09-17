SPONSORED :

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding one Open House this weekend, in Seattle’s Hillman City neighborhood.

This is a great Move-in Ready Hillman City 1900+SQFT 4-Bed 2.5 Bath house with a Big Price Reduction:

Extra Shelving and storage in Garage, Fire Place, Large Deck for BBQ and entertaining.

Easy Close Locations for Schools, Shopping, Bus Lines and Light Rail only 3-Min Drive to Beautiful Lake Washington and Seward Park, Swimming, Boating, Biking or Juist a Walk in the Park.

Close an Easy access to Sea-Tac Airport and Downtown Seattle.

4 Nice Size Bedrooms with Skylights in each bathrooms upstairs and hallway, Great Kitchen and family room with 2-Large Skylights.

All SS Appliance Stay along with Security System, Fully screen & Security Windows and Doors, Furnace Serviced 1-year ago, Water Heater less than 3-years old, Hardwood Floor & Very good Daylight in the house.

WHEN:

Saturday, Sept. 18: Noon – 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



WHERE: 3936 S. Orcas Street, Seattle, WA 98118 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $749,950 MLS Number: 1823443 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Year built: 1995 Approximate House SqFt: 1,910 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Hardwood Bath Off Master Security System



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Dryer Microwave Range Oven Refrigerator Washer



PHOTOS:

MAP:

