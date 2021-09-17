Photo credit: Robin Malmanger

By Dave Markwell

“A drop of ink may make a million think.” – Lord Byron

Or one. Aim for the one – maybe there are a million of them. Ones have relatives. But, pick your one and shoot straight and maybe it’ll make a difference. One is the only one that matters. And, everyone is a one.

One is a powerful number. Everything begins and ends with one. Life and love begin in one single moment and end with one final breath. Life is a collection of ones. It’s easy to focus on the “big” picture, but understanding the small picture helps us pick the right big picture to focus on. Small pictures are ones – one moment, one idea, one feeling, one chance, one truth.

Each day, I hope one person “gets” my words, and needs them and they’re useful. Sometimes I find this person. Sometimes I don’t. I control nothing, but the effort. I think this is true for many things. Outcomes rely on variables beyond our control. We can plan well and position ourselves in the right spot and believe and show up, and still not make it across the line. Choosing the right line is important, too.

With the eastern sky lightening up in the false dawn of a late summer morning, I sit in my black chair with my strong coffee and a blanket. I think and feel and write. In my words live my heart. It’s one heart. There is no other like it. We all have our one heart and our one life and this one day and this one minute to make count. It’s all that matters. The rest is distraction and mind noise. One is where it happens for real.

So, I’ll enjoy this one sunrise in this one moment with this one cup of coffee. And, maybe I’ll get another one, but it won’t be the same. There’s only one. One is precious and priceless and worth not wasting. One is beautiful. It’s why we’re here. And, adding up our good ones makes a good life.

Dave Markwell is a life-long Des Moines liver and lover. Former owner of Waterland CrossFit and the Waterland Arcade, Dave is now using his unique story-telling voice to help small businesses tell a better story, and his love for people to help folks live bigger and better lives.

For more info. check out his website: wordsbydave.net .