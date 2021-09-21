Highline Public Schools this week announced that it has some open seats on its community-led Capital Facilities Advisory Committee (CFAC).

In Sept. 2015, Highline convened the CFAC to “develop recommendations for a long-term capital facilities plan.” CFAC met monthly for a year to study facilities needs, review data and develop a plan designed to meet the needs of students over the next 20 years. The all-volunteer committee helps prioritize schools projects for future bonds.

To join, please add your name to the lottery by Sept. 26 if you live in Highline and are serious about helping prioritize 11 older schools for future bonds.

The schools that remain to be prioritized for future school bonds are: