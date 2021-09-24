EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce. He acted as Technical Director for this event, and was not involved in creating questions for candidates.

On Wednesday night, Sept. 22, 2021, the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce held its virtual 2021 Public Officials & Candidates Night, featuring people running for elections in Des Moines, Burien, Normandy Park, SeaTac, Tukwila, the Port of Seattle, King County Council and King County Executive.

All 2021 Des Moines City Council Candidates participated:

Council Position No. 1:

Harry Steinmetz



Council Position No. 3:

Gene Achziger Priscilla Vargas



Council Position No. 5:

Tad Doviak Traci Buxton



Council Position No. 7:

Matt Mahoney Soleil Lewis



Below is the edited video (for time, removing tech issues and long pauses, etc.), which runs 29-minutes, 32-seconds:

Below is full video of the entire Candidates Night event, edited for time (removal of tech issues, long pauses, etc.), with a running time of 2-hours, 30-minutes: