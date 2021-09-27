SPONSORED :

‘What’s Up Des Moines?’: SR3

SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation, and Research &

Des Moines Auxiliary of Seattle Children’s Hospital

SR3- SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation, and Research

We recently had the opportunity to tour the SR3 (SeaLife Response, Rehabilitation, and Research) facility down at the Des Moines Marina.

Casey Mclean, SR3 Founder, Executive Director, and Veterinary Nurse, took the time to show us around. With her long-standing passion for marine animal medical care, rehabilitation and conservation,

Casey discovered the need for a SeaLife Rescue Center in the PNW. Harbor seal patients at SR3 receive expert care and lots of hearty fish meals until they’re ready to return to the wild. Most of these seals were found in need because of human disturbance that caused their mothers to abandon them.

In addition, SR3 is eager to involve the community by providing unique training opportunities and educational outreach that supports marine conservation.

SR3 is a donor dependent organization that relies on generous community support in order to rescue and protect these marine animals. You can help feed them and care for all of the seal pups at their rescue center until they’re ready to return to the wild by chipping in at: https://www.sealifer3.org/donate!

Des Moines Auxiliary of Seattle Children’s Hospital – President Christy Bergen

Since 1928, the Des Moines Auxiliary of Seattle Children’s Hospital has been a very active group of volunteers who give their time, talent and financial support to children and families at the hospital. They are a 501(c)(3) non-profit service organization and are still going strong after all these years hosting multiple fundraising events in our local community.

Today, the auxiliary meets for luncheon meetings at 11:30am on the third Thursday of most months, September – May at the Grace Lutheran Church in Des Moines. Meetings include lunch, an informative or entertaining short program and usually a fundraiser or service to Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Christy Bergen has been the President for 3 years and welcomes everyone the opportunity to join as they always need help volunteering, event planning and fundraising! Aside from monthly luncheon meetings, they have their 32nd annual Christmas Bazaar coming up November 19th and 20th from 10am-2pm at the Des Moines United Methodist church.

We are inspired by the dedication of this group as some members have been involved for 20+ years! Please visit the website at DesMoinesAuxiliary.com or the Facebook Page at Des Moines Auxiliary for Seattle Children’s Hospital to learn more. For membership information, please contact [email protected]. For all other information, please contact Christy Bergen at 253-350-4845.

We all agree that Des Moines is a great place to live, work, invest and play.

We also recognize that the key to creating a thriving community is through community leaders and business leaders working in partnership…