Photo credit: Robin Malmanger

By Dave Markwell

In the soft, pink light of another early morning, I see my usual things. I see a big mountain with a small cloud hat. I see a mirror of cold water, unbroken by wind or waves. I see slow-moving traffic and homes of people I love filled with warm things. I see birds and planes and a chewed up ball in my dry yard. I like all these things. They don’t change, but they don’t stay the same. The fundamental elements of them are static, but their souls are dynamic. I like the naked, dynamic souls of things. They make life interesting.

Last night, I listened to music in a park. I laughed with friends and felt sweet and danced. I was connected to the notes of songs and the grass and the stars over the water and my own dynamic soul. An unshakeable truth lives in these things that is nice to remember once in a while.

As I waited for a long line of cars to exit the parking lot through the worst paid parking gate system ever invented, I sat alone at a high table with a beer and a sunset over water. I saw a way-finding sign pointing directions to various destinations. I considered the sign and its directions. I looked for hints and hope and relaxed in the knowledge that all the arrows were right.

All arrows point the right direction, but we get to choose the arrow we follow. I like this part. I like that there are no wrong directions and I like that I get to choose which way I go. Signs don’t lie and all the arrows point us home. With this faithful understanding leading the way, I’ll enjoy a lovely morning and keep walking towards home with an open heart, an honest smile and a naked soul. A naked soul is the best way-finding sign there is and it’s a good one to follow.

