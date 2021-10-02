On Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, Des Moines Police Chief Ken Thomas released a statement addressing a “very violent month of September” that saw four deaths from shootings, four other shooting injuries, eight victims of armed robbery and several other crimes.

Police Department Report to the

Des Moines Community

October 1, 2021

Chief’s Message:

We have experienced a very violent month of September in our community. This is completely unacceptable.

We need to take a moment and reflect on the victims. A total of four people lost their lives to violent crime in our community this month. Another four people were shot and will survive their injuries. Eight people in our community were victims of armed robbery and there were at least three additional incidents where shots were fired and thankfully, nobody was injured. Our hearts go out to the victim’s families and friends.

As Chief, I could not be prouder of the Des Moines Police Officers who continue to be out on the streets, providing a presence day in and day out.

When the shooting was reported along Pacific Highway South this weekend, our officers were on scene within one minute providing life saving measures and protecting the scene. We have identified the area around Pacific Highway South and Kent Des Moines Rd. as an emphasis area for extra patrols. We have a detective assigned to the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to focus on gun and violent crime investigations. We are working with the Washington State Department of Corrections, Washington State Fusion Center, the King County Prosecutors Office, and the United States Marshal’s Service to address violent crime issues. Once staffing allows, I am considering assigning a detective to the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force to focus on drug trafficking in our area. We are also working with the Liquor and Cannabis Control Board and conducting investigations of city business license violations in an effort to keep our community safe.



The police cannot do this alone. We need our residents, business owners and visitors to do their part to prevent violence in our community.

We have a Community Service Officer who is available to anybody wishing assistance on neighborhood block watch programs and crime prevention tips to keep you, your home and business safe. Community Service Officer Tonya Seaberry can be contacted at 206-870-7619.

We make solving these violent crime cases a top priority. We are leveraging local, state and federal resources to help prevent these crimes and bring justice to those victims and their families who are impacted.

The Des Moines Police Department will continue to “Relentlessly Fight Crime with Trust and Care” as we address crime in our community.

– Ken Thomas, Police Chief

Detectives with the Des Moines Police Department continue to receive tips from the triple homicide in the 22800 block of Pacific Hwy S on Sunday, September 26, 2021. We are actively reviewing surveillance video captured in the area during the time of the homicides and have identified several persons of interest. We have also observed at least six witnesses and bystanders who were holding up cell phones, presumably recording video before, during and after the shooting takes place.

Friends and family of one of the victims, Ezra Taylor, have reached out to Crime Stoppers to add to the reward currently being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in this homicide. We are hopeful the increased total reward of up to $5000.00 will entice more people to come forward.

We are in need of anyone who can help identify suspects or provide us cell phone video. We are urging anyone who was at the club during this incident, or who may have cell phone video taken during this time, to contact the Des Moines Police Department’s TIP LINE at 206-870-6871 or by e-mail at [email protected]

DMPD TIP LINE 206-870-6871

Incident Calls – September 2021

Calls for Service 1,374 (14,070 year to date)

Shootings (4 deceased): 7 Illegal Discharge: 9 Collisions: 47 Alarms: 49 Auto Theft/Recoveries: 52 Domestic Violence: 47 Sex Offences: 2 Thefts: 86 Robbery/Burglary: 16 Mental Health type calls for service: 154



Our officers are dedicated to the Des Moines Community not only through their response to calls for service but also by being part of the community and making long lasting relationships.

Remember to report suspicious behavior to the Des Moines Police Department at 9-1-1 or call the non-emergency line (206) 878-2121.