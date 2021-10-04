A fall Recycling Collection Event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at the Des Moines Marina.

This free event will run from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

“Be safe – wear masks, gloves, and pack your items so they can be removed quickly.”

Please refer to King County Public Health’s COVID-19 page at kingcounty.gov/covid for information about guidelines and recommendations.

Also, the City of Des Moines will hold a Residential Curbside Collection Event the week of Nov. 8 – 12, 2021. During this time, Recology garbage customers can place an additional 96 gallons of garbage (3 cans or bags) on the curb on your collection day. Please call 206-762-4900 for more information.

More info here: https://www.recology.com/recology_news/des-moines-curbside-garbage-collection-event/

The Des Moines Marina is located at 22307 Dock Ave S.: