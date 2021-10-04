Highline Public Schools will be holding a virtual Town Hall via Zoom for information about Prop. 1, the Highline Education Levy Renewal, this Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Staff, families and community members can learn more, as well as ask questions about the levy renewal, which is set to be on the Nov. 2 General Election ballot.

Click here to Join Zoom webinar

Passcode: HPS10521

Or One tap mobile :

US: +12532158782,,94296960287#

Afterward, the recording will be posted on our levy page: highlineschools.org/levy