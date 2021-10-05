The Des Moines Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying this suspect, who they accuse of causing a dispute over the use of a mask, then pulling out a gun:

Police say that on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at about 6:30 p.m., the pictured subject got into a dispute with the manager of Jackson’s at 1720 S. 272nd Street (map below) over the use of a face mask.

The suspect then showed a weapon to the manager, which lead her to tell him that she was calling 911.

He left in a newer model VW hatchback sedan.

If you can identify this person, please contact Det. Sgt. Oak or the Des Moines Police Department at 206-878-3301 or email [email protected].