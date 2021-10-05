SAVE THE DATE : Destination Des Moines’ annual Trick-or-Treat Path will return to the Des Moines Marina District on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, from 2 – 5 p.m.

Participating businesses along Marina View Drive will be decorating and handing out candy to kids of all ages.

Since many of the businesses are closed on Sundays, this event will be held Saturday, Oct. 30 for this year only.

“We look forward to providing a safe and fun afternoon for families to meet the neighborhood businesses and enjoy a walk along Marine View Drive and 7th Ave,” organizers said.

More information available here: https://www.facebook.com/events/310369857553342/