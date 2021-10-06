EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber invites all to its 2021 Business Awards on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, from 6 – 8 p.m.

This will be an online/vitrual event held via Zoom.

“Join us as we celebrate the outstanding individuals and businesses in the Seattle Southside,” organizers said.

Register online here:

https://us02web.zoom.us/ webinar/register/WN_ sfsqxxceTIuPFsUIEM0RLw

Jointly, the chamber also invites all to help raise money for its Success Foundation “to benefit our education and workforce development efforts, including our youth summer program.”

2021 Southside Business Awards include:

Public Servant of the Year Business Leader of the Year Educator of the Year Non-Profit of the Year Best Place to Work New Business of the Year



Success Foundation fundraising activities include:

Door prize Raffle prize Wine Pull



Thank you to our sponsors: Media Sponsor South King Media and Photography Sponsor Crain Photography.

Agenda: