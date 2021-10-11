EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber Staff and Board of Directors this week announced the finalists for its 2021 Business Awards, which will be awarded on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Tune in to the Business Awards Watch Party on Nov. 4, starting at 6:00 p.m., to watch the announcement of the winners!

And the finalists are:

Best Place to Work: Recognizes an organization that helps their employees advance their careers, knowledge, and performance in an environment that makes work fun and engaging. Ahora Construction, Jimmy Matta Legacy Gaming Community LLC, Juanrean Cooper Wesley – Des Moines, Kevin Anderson Business Leader of the Year: Recognizes a business or individual that has achieved excellence through innovative business practices, products, and/or services and community involvement. Ahora Construction, Jimmy Matta HomeStreet Bank – Tukwila, Robert (Bob) Livingston Legacy Gaming Community, Juanrean Cooper Educator of the Year: Recognizes an educator that demonstrates exemplary teaching methods and innovation of style, and has a significant impact on students, parents, and peers. Highline School District, Susan Enfield Raisbeck Aviation High School, Nikhil Joshi Seattle Christian School, Tyler Kimmel New Business of the Year: Recognizes a business that has demonstrated incredible growth in operations, market performance, or community engagement. Business must have opened in the Seattle Southside region after January 1, 2021. Gravity Coffee Holden of Southcenter SeaTac International Mall Non-Profit of the Year: Recognizes a not-for-profit organization that demonstrates best practices in nonprofit management as well as providing outstanding programs, services, or events that make a profound difference in the community. Competent Assistance for Nonprofits Multi-Service Center Wesley – Des Moines Public Servant of the Year: Recognizes an elected official or city employee who frequently exceeds expectations and performs at the highest standards and measures, making them an example to others in similar roles. City of SeaTac, Will Lugo King County Councilmember, Dave Upthegrove King County Sheriff’s Office, Theodore (Ted) Boe



“Thank you to everyone who took the time to send us your nominations and to all the amazing individuals and businesses who consistently go above and beyond to help make our Chamber and our community strong and vibrant, especially this year as we all faced extraordinary challenges.”

“We hope you will join us on Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. as we gather online to celebrate the businesses, organizations, leaders, and initiatives who help to make our region the center of commerce and community.”

WHAT: 2021 Business Awards Watch Party

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

WHERE: Virtual via Zoom Webinar – Click here to RSVP or learn more

Thank you to Media Sponsor South King Media. More sponsorship opportunities are still available. If you are interested in sponsoring this event or for more information, please contact Andrea Reay at (206) 575-1633 or [email protected].

If you would like to contribute to the Southside community and our Success Foundation, please click the link below or scan the QR Code to make a 100% tax deductible donation:

https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=BWSURRYBECJGE