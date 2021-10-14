The Northwest Symphony Orchestra (NWSO) will return to Burien’s Highline Performing Art Center for it in-person season opener of the 2021-2022 season on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

NWSO will perform a “Family Concert,” which provides a great opportunity to expose both young and old to some of the most beloved classical music, inspiring imagination and wonder. Always a very popular performance, the Family Concert has delighted audiences for years.

As if great live music was not enough, this concert includes a bit of interactive fun. The concert will include many family favorites including Saint-Saens’ The Carnival of the Animals (where the audience gets to guess the animals being performed), the Overture to the Barber of Seville, and with Halloween around the corner, In the Hall of the Mountain King by Grieg.

The NWSO will also be joined by students from Key to Change and the Highline School District in the Jig from the St. Paul’s Suite by Holst and they will feature student soloist Madison Wooley on a violin concerto by Vivaldi.

Smiles and wiggles are sure to be in abundance and you will not want to miss the fun.

For health and safety, like many organizations, the NWSO will require proof of vaccination OR a negative COVID-19 test upon entry, as well as masks.

For full details visit the NWSO website at www.northwestsymphonyorchestra.org

To purchase tickets to this event, please go to the following link on Brown Paper Tickets:

The Highline Performing Art Center is located at 401 S 152nd Street:




