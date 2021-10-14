On Tuesday night, Oct. 12, 2o21, all candidates running for Des Moines City Council in 2021, along with one Highline School Board candidate, participated in a Candidate Forum at the North Hill Community Club.

Participants included (in order of appearance, randomly determined by the club):

Traci Buxton, Position No. 5 Harry Steinmetz, Position No. 1 Matt Mahoney, Position No. 7 Priscilla Vargas, Position No. 3 Soleil Lewis, Position No. 7 Gene Achziger, Position No. 3 Tad Doviak, Position No. 5 Jennifer Fichamba, Highline School Board Position No. 2



Watch the full video below (running time 1-hour, 17-minutes):