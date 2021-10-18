SPONSORED :

Meet Keith Beers, President of Seattle Roof Cleaning. Not only is he a hard working business owner and 15-year Gregory Heights resident, but he’s also a proud single dad of 2 wonderful kiddos.

Fall season is in full swing and winter storms are sure to follow. Are you ready?

There is no need to wait till the last leaf has fallen to schedule roof and gutter cleaning and fall clean up service!

Today is the day to discover the Seattle Roof Cleaning difference. You see, when you schedule with Keith and his team now, they’ll come and get the silt, mud and goop out of the gutters, before the big stuff like leaves and wind-blown debris have a chance to create a real gutter clogging mess.

Then, later in the season, they will return to remove the leaves and debris in order to ensure clear functioning drainage through your gutter system.

With 20 years of experience caring for roofs, gutters and siding, Keith and his team have found that this “season of care” approach implemented before all the leaves are gone is extremely effective and efficient to keep their clients’ roof and gutter systems doing their job all through the rainy, stormy northwest weather.

But… the window of opportunity is closing for you to schedule for this season, before it’s too late and all the leaves are in your gutters, not on the trees! Wise homeowners will schedule now, and enjoy peace of mind as the storms arrive.

Here’s what Keith has to say about his approach to providing expert care for homeowners in Des Moines and beyond:

We are Seattle’s Roof Moss Removal experts with 20 years experience. Roof and Gutter Cleaning and Moss treatments have been our primary business for two decades. We service residential homes, apartment and condominium communities and commercial customers in the Puget Sound area. After 20 years in the service industry performing almost every conceivable task, I’ve found that exterior building maintenance is what we love to do. There’s something satisfying about taking a home or business and creating clean lines and contrast. Our flexible schedule and professional equipment allow us to complete work days, nights and weekends. Most work can be scheduled and completed while the homeowner is at work, or at night while businesses are closed. (No down time!) We use organic and green cleaning products safer for children, pets, and salmon. Roof and Gutter Cleaning – Moss, Algae and Mildew Removal, Cleaning Siding, and Pressure Washing are some of our most popular services. We are constantly working to improve our processes, equipment, and products and we’re capable of handling most any project that comes our way. We spend our time split evenly between residential and commercial clients, each requiring a different approach and often schedule. Our residential customers often fall into 2 categories, those looking for regular maintenance and folks buying or selling a home. My philosophy of customer service is simple: I try to put myself in the customer’s shoes and suggest ways to accomplish the needed work that can save money & simplify the process. “Taco Time NW is one of our local business clients that share our values in regards to using the greenest effective products possible. Starting in 2012, Taco Time Northwest became one of the first restaurant companies to make the switch to all compostable packaging. In the first two years of the program, Taco Time Northwest diverted over 2600 tons of usable compostable material from the landfill, and continues still today with additional system enhancements such as converting used cooking oil to biodiesel.” We like the way they think and have made a shift in our company to use 100% organic moss & algae control, citrus degreasers and other Green products. I’ve utilized a Hydrogen Peroxide Based product that’s organic, very effective, and safe for salmon. We intend on cleaning roofs in Seattle for the next 20 years or more, and want to do our best to leave as small a footprint on this precious environment as possible.” We couldn’t have said it better! If you’re like us and care about doing your part to choose better, safer products to maintain your home’s exterior, check out Keith and his team Now for easy guilt-free roof and gutter cleaning.

Seattle Roof Cleaning:

Hours:

Mon-Fri 8 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. (Office Hours) Nights and weekends by appointment (Work Hours)

