It was a big night at the Des Moines Area Food Bank this week when Rotarian Russ Carlsen presented a $4,000 check to Kris and Barb on behalf of the Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park.

“As a club we are committed to giving away 100% of the net proceeds from our fundraisers so here is an example of the good things that happen when you attend, or sponsor, our events,” Carlsen said.

Three eager Rotarians – Russ Carlsen, Dan Johnson and Scott Logan – along with community volunteer Peter Bomann, stacked three pallets with enough food to feed 108 families:

