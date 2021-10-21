From our friends at WABI Burien:

The October walk of the Des Moines Waterland Walkers will visit the scenic Redondo area this Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

Meet at 11:00 a.m. this Sunday at the Redondo Pier on Redondo Beach Drive South near the intersection with Redondo Way South. We will be next to the bathrooms and sculptures on the pier.

We will start by walking the boardwalk along the water, then head up into the neighborhood, including a visit with Gene Achziger who has the Bubbleator from the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair in his front yard.

Next we will head north to Wooten Park, down to the beach, and then return to the pier.

Dogs and strollers are welcome. We will be following local health department guidelines of social distancing, wearing face coverings. Please stay home if you don’t feel well.

Read more about the Bubbleator HERE. And of course who could forget that one of its latest incarnations was as a recording studio?