30% savings on Trees and Shrubs through Oct. 31, 2021

PLUS so much to discover at Zenith Holland Nursery!

Lyn, John and the whole team at Zenith Holland Nursery have been hard at work creating our area’s destination nursery, garden and home decor oasis.

Right now you can drink in inspiration around every corner of the magical grounds and greenhouses, which now include an enchanting gift shop as well as a garden tool shop.

Of particular note on the nursery side are savings of 30% on trees and shrubs which will continue through October 31st.

Along with fall garden clean-up, you can set the stage for a colorful spring garden by planting trees, shrubs and spring blooming bulbs, right now. You will find the highest quality imported bulb varieties from the Netherlands. We counted five racks of tulips, ten varieties of crocuses, and a nice selection of muscari, hyacinth, narcissus and alliums when we visited. Some varieties are perfect for indoor forcing to bring color and the promise of spring to dreary days ahead. Many of the varieties are hard to find and will certainly make your garden stand out.

While winter blues may be on the horizon, right now fall color is all over the nursery. Colorful pumpkins, gourds and everything you need for a festive harvest and Halloween season are ready for one-stop shopping. You’ll even find some early arrivals of Christmas decor and artificial trees. Fresh cut natural trees will arrive in by November 19 (remember to shop early for the best selection!). Zenith Holland Nursery has long been known as the place to find extra large and superior variety Spruce, Noble and Douglas fir varieties that are fresher and long lasting.

Much of the abundant gift shop is in place, where you will find candles, cards, toys, garden and home decor. You can shop now and plan to return as Lyn and company celebrate a special grand opening open house weekend November 12-14, 2021, featuring a full weekend of specials, light refreshments and delightful merchandise selected especially to support local and artisanal makers.

“Our heart will always be in horticulture,” says Lyn, “but we also see a need for a local gift shop, where we can present a fusion of indoor and outdoor spaces and showcase an alternative to things you would find on Amazon.” That commitment to horticulture is clear when you admire the vast array of houseplants, with new shipments delivered each week and the impressive addition of a “garden tool” shop. The re-puposed former office cottage features a cathedral ceiling, and rustic, yet elegant charm, housing implements, gloves, fertilizers and organic products to keep your plants thriving.

Zenith Holland Gardens is open seven days week with free parking and friendly attentive staff. They are diligent in practicing proper safety protocols and look forward to welcoming you to their little corner of Des Moines’ scenic shores. Come visit today.

Zenith Holland Nursery

23260 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198 Phone: (206) 878-7002 Website: https://www.zenithholland.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZenithHollandGardens/