Photo credit: Robin Malmanger

By Dave Markwell

“Soon it got dusk, a grapy dusk, a purple dusk over tangerine groves and long melon fields; the sun the color of pressed grapes, slashed with burgundy red, the fields the color of love and Spanish mysteries.”

– Jack Kerouac, “On the Road”

I watched the sunset tonight. It didn’t set over melon fields or tangerine groves. It set over water and mountains and trees. It was orangy, not grapy. But, it was the color of love and maybe Spanish mysteries. I have watched a lot of sunsets and I never tire of them. We feel things we don’t feel at any other time, at least not in the same ways.

Nature has a way of resetting us, and reminding us of important things. A sunrise or a sunset are each a new beginning. A new day or a new night. Both are beautiful and necessary parts of a day, and a life. We rise each day, as the sun does. We, too, have colors and warmth and promise. At dusk, we rest. And if we did the day well, we smile and have hope. A smile and some hope at sunset is a good day.

Dave Markwell is a life-long Des Moines liver and lover. Former owner of Waterland CrossFit and the Waterland Arcade, Dave is now using his unique story-telling voice to help small businesses tell a better story, and his love for people to help folks live bigger and better lives.

