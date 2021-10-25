Earlier this year, Sound Transit asked for public comments on the future development of approximately four acres of land in the Kent/Des Moines area.

Now, the organization would like to share what they heard from community members and get feedback on the updated site concepts for the land, which is currently being used to store construction equipment and house mobile offices while the future Kent/Des Moines light rail station is being built.

Once the Federal Way Link Extension opens in 2024, Sound Transit will make this land available for transit-oriented development.

Feedback from this open house will be used to inform the content of the Request for Proposals for the available sites.

The online survey will be available starting today through Nov. 15, 2021 at www.KentDesMoinesTOD.com. The survey will be available in English, Russian, Spanish, Vietnamese, Somali and Tagalog.

ONLINE PRESENTATION NOV. 3

A virtual presentation and live question and answer session regarding this development opportunity is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2021, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. – register for the event at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85666565166?pwd=dGlFUU8zU0J4Rm5VdTZDUVZsejJhdz09 .

Sound Transit is partnering with the City of Kent to create a vision for future development near the Kent/Des Moines light rail station, focused on the opportunities created through easy access to transit. The station area is part of the City of Kent’s plans for the Midway neighborhood.

In 2022, Sound Transit will expand Tacoma Link to the Hilltop neighborhood. In 2023 trains will reach Mercer Island, Bellevue and the Overlake area. In addition to the Federal Way Link Extension, 2024 will bring the opening of extensions to Shoreline, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Downtown Redmond.

More information on the projects and public involvement process is available at www.soundtransit.org/fwlink.