REMINDER : Destination Des Moines’ annual Trick-or-Treat Path will return to the Des Moines Marina District this Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, from 2 – 5 p.m.

Participating businesses along Marine View Drive will be decorating and handing out candy to kids of all ages.

Since many of the businesses are closed on Sundays, this event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30 for this year only.

“We look forward to providing a safe and fun afternoon for families to meet the neighborhood businesses and enjoy a walk along Marine View Drive and 7th Ave,” organizers said.

More information available here: https://www.facebook.com/events/310369857553342/