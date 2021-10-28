REMINDER : South King Fire and Rescue will be hosting its “Drive Through Candy Chute” Halloween event again this year at Station 63 in Federal Way this Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, from 4 – 8 p.m.

“Our very own Driver Engineer Hoag came up with this idea a few years ago and due to the pandemic it has become a huge success,” organizers said. “We couldn’t be more excited to share this great event with the community again.”

If you post a picture make sure to tag South King Fire and Rescue and one lucky winner will get a special prize.

“This is a fun, free, and safe event for all, and the kids love it.”

WHAT: South King Fire & Rescue Candy Chute

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, from 4 – 8 p.m. (Please do not arrive before 4 p.m.)

WHERE: Station 63, 33414 21st Ave SW,Federal Way, WA 98023: