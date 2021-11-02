Congrats to Des Moines’ own Mount Rainier High School Rams football team for moving into the NPSL 4A playoffs, taking on Camas this Friday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. at Doc Harris Stadium in Camas.

The Rams beat Kentridge on Saturday, Oct. 30 to earn the playoff spot, winning 40-19 at Highline Stadium.

They finished the regular season with a 4-1 league and 6-3 record overall.

One consistent element this season was how the team ruined other schools’ homecoming celebrations.

MRSH played a tough schedule this season, including a homecoming game against Auburn MountainView, winning with a last second stop 23-15; an away game at Tahoma High School where they won 49-48 in double overtime with a defensive stop for two and the win.

“This ruined their homecoming,” Assistant Coach Joey Martinez said. “We also played Thomas Jefferson into a single overtime win, ruining their homecoming, as well as Decatur’s.”

NPSL – White

League Overall W L W L Auburn Riv 4 0 7 0 Mt Rainier 4 1 6 3 Auburn MV 2 2 6 2 Todd Beamer 2 3 2 6 Decatur 0 5 0 9

Here’s more about the program from the team’s website:

Mount Rainier Football, under the leadership of Coach Tremain Mack, is in the process of building a respected program that competes with the best on a yearly basis. With excitement building around the positive changes with the program, we are focused on returning the program to its state championship appearance days. The intangibles that are being instilled in our young men will breed champions on the field, in the classroom, community and in life.

In 2016, the Rams last reached the playoffs for the first time since 2009 while in the Seamount League, under the leadership of former Kentlake High School Head Coach and current Curtis High School Head Football Coach, Chris Paulson. The Rams reached the State Championship Game in 1990, under the leadership of former Kentridge High School Head Football Coach, Marty Osborn. We aim to continue building our program and look forward to many future playoff appearances and more.

Mount Rainier football welcomed the Tyee High School football team in 2011. Several key players joined the team adding immediate depth and leadership. We hope to continue adding important pieces to our team Tyee. This was a major change for both programs, but a change that benefited both programs.