The City of Des Moines is asking residents to rake leaves from around its 4,600 storm drains, to help keep our 110 lane miles of streets free of flooding:

How we’re helping

City of Des Moines has over 4,600 storm drains. During this time of year, our street sweeper runs 5 days a week to help remove leaves from 110 lane miles of streets. Their efforts make a major difference in the amount of leaves left in the streets, but they can’t be everywhere at once. We also need your help to keep the storm drains near your house clear before and during rainy weather.

How you can help

The storm drains in your street catch, move, and release rainwater into the nearest stream, keeping excess water away from your property. But fallen leaves and other debris can cause localized flooding if they cover those storm drains. Blowing or sweeping fallen leaves into the street makes them a safety and storm water hazard to your property and your neighborhood. You can help prevent this from happening by removing leaves from the street and storm drains near your property, usually with a rake. Here are some suggestions to follow: