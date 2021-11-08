A Veterans Day event will be on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. to celebrate the preservation of Des Moines Memorial Drive.

The event will be at the former Sunnydale Elementary School (map below).

During the ceremony, attendees will join in a national bell ringing at 11:11 a.m.

The history of Des Moines Memorial Drive will be presented to attendees and indoor exhibits will be available for people to learn more.

Of the many “Living Roads of Remembrance” across the U. S. Dedicated to WWI fallen, ours is the only one remaining.

Planting of elms began in 1921.

From a farm to market road cut through from Sunnydale to Seattle and eventually extended to the Des Moines Marina the bustling road was paved with red bricks in 1910. It was a perfect road for the Seattle Garden Club to choose for a memorial road for Washington State fallen. With a charter from the King County Commission in 1921, 1,400 elms were planted. At two locations visiting French generals planted elms.

Urbanization took its toll by the 1960s. Elms north of S. 128th were removed and a granite memorial was erected in front of Sunnydale Elementary School at S. 156th and Des Moines Memorial Drive.

“That is where we will gather to celebrate our history. We look forward to seeing you there.”

Refreshments will be provided.

This event is sponsored by the Des Moines Memorial Drive Preservation Association.

The former Sunnydale Elementary School is located at 15623 Des Moines Memorial Drive: