JOBS: MoxyJo’s is looking for full time efficient, hardworking, dependable, reliable house cleaners to join our team!

Must haves:

Your own transportation, driver’s license and car insurance Live in the area between West Seattle and Renton, Capitol Hill and Federal Way Your own smartphone Basic knowledge of cleaning and safety protocols On time, quick but efficient Flexibility, this job has some last minute bookings and schedule changes that you must accommodate



We offer:

$20/hour to start with $1/hour raises every 90 days (+tips) Birthdays off Free tax preparation with an accountant Weekly breakfast meetings Monthly team dinners/outings Monthly chiropractic appointments Monthly massage Monthly acupuncture Yoga membership



“We know this is hard work and we don’t believe in over-working or over-stressing our team. This is a great job where you have the opportunity for growth!”

