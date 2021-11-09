SPONSORED:
JOBS: MoxyJo’s is looking for full time efficient, hardworking, dependable, reliable house cleaners to join our team!
Must haves:
- Your own transportation, driver’s license and car insurance
- Live in the area between West Seattle and Renton, Capitol Hill and Federal Way
- Your own smartphone
- Basic knowledge of cleaning and safety protocols
- On time, quick but efficient
- Flexibility, this job has some last minute bookings and schedule changes that you must accommodate
We offer:
- $20/hour to start with $1/hour raises every 90 days (+tips)
- Birthdays off
- Free tax preparation with an accountant
- Weekly breakfast meetings
- Monthly team dinners/outings
- Monthly chiropractic appointments
- Monthly massage
- Monthly acupuncture
- Yoga membership
“We know this is hard work and we don’t believe in over-working or over-stressing our team. This is a great job where you have the opportunity for growth!”
To apply, visit:
https://www.moxyjos.com/careers
