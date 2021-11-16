EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber announced this week the return of its $500 ‘Shop Local’ incentive to encourage local customers to shop, dine and buy local.

The shop local contest is part of Shop Small Saturday, a nationwide campaign to encourage support of local businesses held on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Every time you shop, buy, or dine local from Nov. 27 – Dec. 19, keep your receipt or proof of purchase and enter the details in an online form https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/82G78PL to be entered to win $500 cash. Each purchase is an additional chance to win.

This contest includes all types of purchases, including purchases in-store, to-go, and online. Additional chances to win will be added if the purchase was made at a Chamber Member location. One purchase has the potential to add up to 3 chances to win.

“Now, more than ever, we need to support our local businesses,” said Andrea Reay President/CEO of the Seattle Southside Chamber. “We’ve always been proud to be a Neighborhood Champion with American Express for Shop Small Saturday. This year, we’re proud to extend that out past Saturday the 27th and truly have a Shop Small Season.”

Small businesses keep money in our community. For every $1 you spend at a small business, 67 cents stay in the local community. 44 cents go to the small business themselves for hiring employees and keeping jobs local and 23 cents is reinvested in other local businesses. That $1 creates an additional 50 cents of local economic impact. More information about the economic impact of shopping local can be found at score.org.

Local businesses need your help to remain resilient. This is why the Seattle Southside Chamber is also proud to announce that their Shop Local Contest also includes a $1,000 prize for a local business. The business where the winning purchase is made this year will receive up to $1,000 in marketing and promotion assistance from The Chamber and their partners.

Visit the Member Directory for a full list of Chamber Members so you can be sure to shop or dine where every purchase equal three chances to win! Looking for a specific gift, meal, or experience? Send us an email at [email protected] and we’d be happy to direct you to the perfect local business.

There is no limit on the number of entries per person and no minimum requirement for purchase. Purchases must be dated from November 27th through December 19th and submitted via the online form no later than 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2021 to be eligible to win. Winners of both the $500 Customer and $1,000 Business prizes will be contacted and announced on social media on Dec. 20, 2021.

“A special thank you to our members and partners and their generous support for making this program and every program possible to help serve our business community.”

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment.

More info at https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com.

