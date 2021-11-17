A fire damaged a home in the 21200 block of 15th Ave South in Des Moines (map below) on Monday night, Nov. 15, 2021.
@Zone3FireRehab first Tweeted about the blaze at 11:46 p.m. Monday night.
No injuries were reported, and the cause is unknown at this time.
Units from @IAFF2595 @PugetSoundFire @IAFF2024 @Southkingfire @KingCountyFire2 responded.
