A fire damaged a home in the 21200 block of 15th Ave South in Des Moines (map below) on Monday night, Nov. 15, 2021.

@Zone3FireRehab first Tweeted about the blaze at 11:46 p.m. Monday night.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is unknown at this time.

Units from @IAFF2595 @PugetSoundFire @IAFF2024 @Southkingfire @KingCountyFire2 responded.

