Mount Rainier High School this week announced its 2021 All-League selections for the North Puget Sound League 4A football season:

1st Team Offense:

Kurt Solano – Running Back Luke Giammona – O-Line Jase Martinez – Punter



2nd Team Offense:

Axel Garcia – O-Line Jase Martinez – O-Line



Offensive Honorable Mention:

Caleb Cabrera – O-Line Maddox Luz – Receiver



1st Team Defense:

Luke Giammona – D-Line Kurt Solano – Linebacker Maddox Luz – Linebacker Dev’evon Chaney-Cooper – Corner



Defensive Honorable Mention:

Gabe Mose – D-Line Daniel Faasao – Linebacker Julian Aguilar – Kicker



Other winners:

Offensive Back of the Year – Dev’evon Chaney-Cooper

Defensive Lineman of the Year – Jase Martinez Assistant Coach of the Year – Zechariah Taylor



Mount Rainier football finished the season 6-4, 2nd in league play, after advancing to the district round of the playoffs and losing to the defending 4A State Champion Camas Papermakers.

The Rams have been coached by Tremain Mack since 2012. Mack is a graduate of “THE U” (University of Miami) and counts Ray Lewis, Warren Sapp, and Duane “The Rock” Johnson among his teammates at “THE U”. Mack also spent 4 years with the Cincinati Bengals in the NFL and is a Pro Bowler. When not coaching, Mack can be found on the Mount Rainier Campus as an Educator/Mentor/Athletic Coach/Interventionist.

