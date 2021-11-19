Mount Rainier High School this week announced its 2021 All-League selections for the North Puget Sound League 4A football season:
1st Team Offense:
-
- Kurt Solano – Running Back
- Luke Giammona – O-Line
- Jase Martinez – Punter
2nd Team Offense:
-
- Axel Garcia – O-Line
- Jase Martinez – O-Line
Offensive Honorable Mention:
-
- Caleb Cabrera – O-Line
- Maddox Luz – Receiver
1st Team Defense:
-
- Luke Giammona – D-Line
- Kurt Solano – Linebacker
- Maddox Luz – Linebacker
- Dev’evon Chaney-Cooper – Corner
Defensive Honorable Mention:
-
- Gabe Mose – D-Line
- Daniel Faasao – Linebacker
- Julian Aguilar – Kicker
Other winners:
-
- Offensive Back of the Year – Dev’evon Chaney-Cooper
-
- Defensive Lineman of the Year – Jase Martinez
- Assistant Coach of the Year – Zechariah Taylor
Mount Rainier football finished the season 6-4, 2nd in league play, after advancing to the district round of the playoffs and losing to the defending 4A State Champion Camas Papermakers.
The Rams have been coached by Tremain Mack since 2012. Mack is a graduate of “THE U” (University of Miami) and counts Ray Lewis, Warren Sapp, and Duane “The Rock” Johnson among his teammates at “THE U”. Mack also spent 4 years with the Cincinati Bengals in the NFL and is a Pro Bowler. When not coaching, Mack can be found on the Mount Rainier Campus as an Educator/Mentor/Athletic Coach/Interventionist.
