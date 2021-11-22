On Sunday night, Nov. 21, 2021 at approximately 8:33 p.m., two Des Moines Police Officers were involved in a shooting at a house in the 24000 block of 16th Avenue South (map below).

Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at the location, and a woman reported that their residence was being robbed.

Upon arrival, officers encountered an armed individual suspected to be involved with the burglary, and discharged their weapons.

Police say that officers learned that a second suspect had been involved in an exchange of gunfire with the homeowner. Both subjects sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital.

Identities of the injured people and officers have not yet been released.

The Valley Independent Investigative Team (VIIT) is investigating.