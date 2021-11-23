Dec. 18 will be WA State Blood Donor Day – a day to commemorate the terrible tragedy that occurred in 2017 when an Amtrak 501 passenger train derailed near DuPont, killing 3 people and injuring 57 more passengers and crew members.

Many of the injured needed blood on that day, and thankfully a plentiful blood supply was available.

BLOOD DONORS NEEDED DEC. 6 & 7

In honor of this day and to help ensure blood is available for future emergencies and other daily patient needs, the City of Normandy Park is partnering with Bloodworks Northwest once again to run another Pop-Up Blood Donation event on Monday, Dec. 6 and Tuesday, Dec. 7 in the Normandy Park City Hall council chambers at 801 SW 174th Street (map below).

To ensure social distancing, appointments are required. Please make your appointment to give blood HERE.

For information about eligibility, the safety of donating blood during the pandemic, donor incentives and more, please visit www.bloodworksnw.org.

For help booking an appointment e-mail [email protected] or call 1-800-398-7888.