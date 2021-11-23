A “Turkey Pardoning” ceremony will be held at the Krull family’s ‘Dinner or Pardon’ food drive fundraiser in Normandy Park this Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 24, 2021, starting at 2 p.m.

Normandy Park Mayor Sue-Ann Hohimer will be doing the pardoning, and organizers will also introduce some folks from this year’s beneficiary, Transform Burien.

“And we want to thank our wonderful community!” Candace Krull said. “Their involvement has really increased over the past week.”

Currently, the vote is 880 for Dinner and 1,812 for Pardon, for a total of 2,692 food items donated to Transform Burien.

All are invited to come watch the ceremony Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. at 20005 3rd Ave SW, Normandy Park (map below) or via our livestream.

HOW TO WATCH IT LIVE

The B-Town Blog will be livestreaming this event on our Facebook page, so if you haven’t yet, be sure to “Like” us here to get a notification for when we go live.

“We’ll have the turkeys out through Thanksgiving day and anyone can donate through Thursday,” Krull added.

Below are some photos from this year’s fundraiser, courtesy Candace Krull: