UPDATE 11/24/21 8:30 p.m. : Tukwila Police report that two people were critically injured in a shooting at Westfield Southcenter mall Wednesday night, Nov. 24, 2021.

Police say the shooting occurred just after 6:30 p.m. outside the JC Penney store, and that a female and a male were both injured and transported to Harboview Medical Center with critical injuries.

The incident is believed to be an isolated one that occurred in a parking lot, police said.

The suspect immediately fled.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

“At this time there is no active threat to the public,” police said.

Officers are on scene investigating into the incident for the next several hours.