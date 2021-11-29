On Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, Kent Mayor Dana Ralph issued a statement regarding recent gun violence at Pacific Highway South and Kent-Des Moines Road on the city’s west hill near Des Moines.

Three shootings occurred in this area over four days last week.

Ralph says she has reached out to King County Executive Dow Constantine’s office, and “he has agreed to convene a meeting between our offices, the King County Prosecutor’s office, King County Adult and Juvenile Detention, and the Kent Police Department to develop a coordinated strategy to make the Pacific Highway South corridor safe and to bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice.”

However, despite the shootings happening just across the street from its borders, Ralph does not mention or include the Des Moines Police Department as part of her proposed strategy.

Here’s Ralph’s full statement:

“Residents and businesses are concerned following the recent shootings near the intersection of Pacific Highway South and Kent-Des Moines Road on Kent’s West Hill.

“This violence that touches every part of our community is unacceptable. These shootings are not random and are linked to bad actors. The City of Kent will not waste time in confronting these violent crimes and will enact a rigorous system-wide approach to put an end to this violence.

“I have reached out to King County Executive Dow Constantine’s office, and he has agreed to convene a meeting between our offices, the King County Prosecutor’s office, King County Adult and Juvenile Detention, and the Kent Police Department to develop a coordinated strategy to make the Pacific Highway South corridor safe and to bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice.

“Public safety will continue to be my top priority as your mayor, and I will do everything in my power to stop this violence.”