Construction on the new Seven 227 development – a three-story, mixed use building located at 716 S. 227th Street, across from Red Robin (map below) – is underway in Des Moines.

The design firm is Decker Studio, and the contractor is Ballard Construction.

Here’s more about Decker from their website:

Decker Studio is located on Bainbridge Island, WA. We are an efficient two person firm with diverse experience focused on single family residential, multi-family, hospitality and restaurant / retail projects. We provide services ranging from feasibility study thru design and permitting thru construction administration. John Decker has 27 years of experience in the architectural field including speculative development, general contracting and owner representation. Our passion is in design that embody our clients vision, meets their budget and is constructed in a durable efficient manner.

More about Ballard Construction from their website:

“Ballard Construction Services is a full service general contracting and handyman company offering solutions to your building and remodeling needs. We are locally owned and operated and have a vested interest in the preservation of the beautiful craftsman homes of the PNW. We love restoring and improving classic homes. We are also happy to provide improvements to newer structures to add character and breathe new life into your home. Whether new or old we can help you every step of the way.”

Here’s more from the city:

“This project is making substantial progress!

“The ground floor will contain 1,000 square feet of retail/commercial area and 20 parking spaces.

“Ten residential units will occupy the second and third floors, with a rooftop amenity deck also planned.

“This project is a great addition to the Des Moines Marina District, and will provide future residents amenities and spectacular views.”